Griffon Corporation $GFF Stake Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Griffon by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Integras Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Finally, Tribune Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at $5,362,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. Griffon Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The business had revenue of $613.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

