Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 269.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 48,792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $13.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

