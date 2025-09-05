Head-To-Head Review: Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) versus Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Free Report) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and Tencent Music Entertainment Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sycamore Entertainment Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tencent Music Entertainment Group $3.89 billion 10.91 $924.18 million $0.91 27.18

Analyst Ratings

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 9 2 3.18

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus price target of $24.47, indicating a potential downside of 1.05%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Tencent Music Entertainment Group 33.72% 10.75% 8.39%

Risk & Volatility

Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 61.83, meaning that its share price is 6,083% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Sycamore Entertainment Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc., a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends. The company also delivers music-centric live streaming services primarily through the Live Streaming tab on QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, WeSing, Kugou Live, and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with a diverse audience base; and Lazy Audio, an audio platform. In addition, it sells music-related merchandise; and artist-related merchandise, such as branded apparel, posters and art prints, and accessories and integrated and technology-driven music solutions that help IoT device manufacturers build and operate their branded music services on their IoT devices, as well as offers advertising services across its online karaoke platform and online music apps. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.