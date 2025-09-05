Head to Head Survey: FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) & Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Exp World has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRP has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Exp World alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Exp World shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Exp World shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of FRP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exp World $4.57 billion 0.38 -$21.27 million ($0.20) -54.55 FRP $41.77 million 11.67 $6.39 million $0.28 91.07

This table compares Exp World and FRP”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FRP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exp World. Exp World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FRP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exp World and FRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exp World -0.68% -4.79% -2.33% FRP 12.59% 1.15% 0.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Exp World and FRP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exp World 0 0 1 0 3.00 FRP 0 0 0 0 0.00

Exp World currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.99%. Given Exp World’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exp World is more favorable than FRP.

Summary

FRP beats Exp World on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees. In addition, the company offers SUCCESS print magazine, SUCCESS.com portal, SUCCESS newsletters, SUCCESS podcasts, SUCCESS plus, SUCCESS speakers bureau, and SUCCESS coaching, podcasts, and digital training courses. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, and Poland. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

About FRP

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc. engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development; and acquires, constructs, and develops primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office buildings. The Multifamily segment owns, leases, and manages buildings through joint ventures. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Exp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.