Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) vs. Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Financial Review

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Mitesco”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $1.48 billion 7.39 $126.04 million $0.80 60.31 Mitesco $40,000.00 40.87 -$2.51 million N/A N/A

Hims & Hers Health has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health 9.63% 26.26% 13.06% Mitesco 1,639.45% N/A -744.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hims & Hers Health and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 3 8 2 0 1.92 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus target price of $38.92, suggesting a potential downside of 19.34%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Mitesco.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats Mitesco on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

