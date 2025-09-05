Hologic, Inc. $HOLX Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,177 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 623.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,081,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,794,000 after acquiring an additional 931,920 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hologic by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,655,000 after buying an additional 764,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,317,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $66.39 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

