Hope Bancorp, Inc. $HOPE Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $105,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $110,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HOPE. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

