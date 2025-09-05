iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 51,904 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,452,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 51,904 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.6% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $265,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.01. The company has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

