Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 535,244 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics $NKTR

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 2,435.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKTR. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,974,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 253.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,658,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,188,976 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $381,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,580,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 430,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 26.0%

NKTR opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $684.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.13) by $0.18. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.17% and a negative return on equity of 631.43%. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 1,500 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $45,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 67,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,054.40. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,959 shares of company stock worth $138,917. 5.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

