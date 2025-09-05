Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc $UFCS

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of United Fire Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 583,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,140 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 58.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in United Fire Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 859.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Zacks Research raised United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jones Trading increased their price target on United Fire Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Fire Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

United Fire Group Trading Up 4.4%

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Fire Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $32.13.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.99 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. Research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

About United Fire Group

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.