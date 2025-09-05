Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

