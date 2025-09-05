Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,929,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after buying an additional 534,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 848,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 487,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,953,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 298.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,649,000 after buying an additional 214,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $95.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

