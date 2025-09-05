Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,880 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF $IHAK

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5,863.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 127.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

