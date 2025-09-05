Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in GSK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in GSK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,659 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its position in GSK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in GSK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.38.

GSK opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $44.19.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.GSK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4206 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

