Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 129.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,742 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Old Second Bancorp worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4,125.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $987.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.85. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.58 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSBC. DA Davidson increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.50 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

See Also

