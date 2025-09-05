Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,327 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 119.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,693,000 after purchasing an additional 803,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,200,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,768,000 after acquiring an additional 40,385 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,182,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,575,000 after acquiring an additional 140,037 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $206.60 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.36.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

