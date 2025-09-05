Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,778 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AER. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Aercap Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $122.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $125.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.72%.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

