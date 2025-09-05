Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,156 Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF $VTWV

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $154.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.45. The firm has a market cap of $847.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

