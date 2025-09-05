Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $91.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

