Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 35,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $5,386,586.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,008,000. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus set a $189.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.8%

CAH opened at $149.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day moving average is $146.67. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.54 and a 12-month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

