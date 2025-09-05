Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in Cinemark by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cinemark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). Cinemark had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $940.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In related news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $181,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 203,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,840.56. This trade represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 52,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $1,672,889.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,246.50. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

