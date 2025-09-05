Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 169.5% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,196,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,621,000 after buying an additional 752,325 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 779,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 128,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

HHH stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

