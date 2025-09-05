Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,516 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $342,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $100,817,000. Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,848 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,337,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,834,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HR. Scotiabank upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 75,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. The trade was a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.94. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.48%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

