Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBJP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $63.72.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

