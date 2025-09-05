Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. $OCFC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,226.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 464,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 429,259 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 971,994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 116,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 55,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,272 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OCFC opened at $18.67 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

