Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 619,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after acquiring an additional 389,531 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 143,872.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,203 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

