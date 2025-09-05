Ieq Capital LLC Has $380,000 Position in Argan, Inc. $AGX

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Argan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Argan by 815.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 68,995 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Argan in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Insider Activity at Argan

In related news, Director James W. Quinn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.92, for a total transaction of $8,316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,531.44. This trade represents a 70.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,970. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,564 shares of company stock worth $21,046,366 over the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Argan Trading Up 5.1%

AGX opened at $238.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.13. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $253.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.51. Argan had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 11.00%.The business had revenue of $237.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.04%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

