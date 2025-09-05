Ieq Capital LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $123.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average of $113.24. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

