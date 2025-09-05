Ieq Capital LLC Has $403,000 Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. $CCAP

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 293,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 210,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 202,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 0.1%

CCAP stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.52 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Insider Activity

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, Director Raymond Barrios bought 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,719.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,736.51. This represents a 20.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

