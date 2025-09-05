Ieq Capital LLC Has $405,000 Position in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $43,092,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,047,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after buying an additional 681,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $12,359,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,388,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,406,000 after buying an additional 461,940 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 17.17%.The business had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on AROC. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

