Ieq Capital LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in CareDx, Inc. $CDNA

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,080 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 20,200.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 553.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. William Blair started coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 308,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,358.68. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 19,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $385,880.90. Following the sale, the director owned 53,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,182.10. The trade was a 26.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,961 shares of company stock valued at $966,602. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. CareDx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $697.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.28.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). CareDx had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

