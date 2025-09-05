Ieq Capital LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 144.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 678.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.06.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 192.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

