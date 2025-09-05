Ieq Capital LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the first quarter worth $4,270,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 424.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 168,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 136,239 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,320,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 409,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE BFH opened at $67.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $67.33.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

Bread Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BFH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,458.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at $636,560.58. This represents a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

