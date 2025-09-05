Ieq Capital LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $61,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,017,000 after acquiring an additional 410,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 898,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,017,000 after acquiring an additional 357,687 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12,165.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 308,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 394.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after acquiring an additional 250,145 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,730.40. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total transaction of $1,932,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,216. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,221 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

NYSE:MHK opened at $135.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.93.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

