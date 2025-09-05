Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $GNK

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,583 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,119.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $134,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.96 million, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $19.51.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.19 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

