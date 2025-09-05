Ieq Capital LLC Invests $432,000 in Five Star Bancorp $FSBC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Five Star Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8,240.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 22.14%.The company had revenue of $38.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

In other Five Star Bancorp news, COO Lydia Ann Ramirez-Medina sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,042.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $178,340.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,036,468.48. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

