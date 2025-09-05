Ieq Capital LLC Invests $457,000 in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $11,259,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 9.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Herc by 8.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 1,221.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Herc by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $129.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 150.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average is $128.41. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.23 million. Herc had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.58%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

