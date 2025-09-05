Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 119.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 41,984 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 42.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $43,983.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,551.27. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $68,544.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,577.24. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,073 shares of company stock worth $1,480,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Johnson Rice lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

Itron Stock Up 0.2%

Itron stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

