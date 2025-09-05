Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,097,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after buying an additional 192,633 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in RealReal by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,275,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in RealReal by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,189,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after buying an additional 456,425 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,138,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,468,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 274,580 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In other RealReal news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $2,065,757.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,803,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,316,169.36. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Price Performance

NASDAQ REAL opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.50. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. RealReal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REAL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

