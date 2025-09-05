Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $2,309,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 177,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total transaction of $31,779,898.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 865,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,589,991.37. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 44,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $7,975,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,809,483 shares of company stock valued at $325,460,792. 36.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $179.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.58. Ares Management Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.96%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

