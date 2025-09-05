Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,471,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,000.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 820,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,829,000 after buying an additional 745,497 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 30,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BRX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.42.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

