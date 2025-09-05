Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. $CRGX

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.22% of CARGO Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRGX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,389,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRGX opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CARGO Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CARGO Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

