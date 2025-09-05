Ieq Capital LLC Sells 191 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.16.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,819.05. This represents a 34.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $735,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,033 shares in the company, valued at $361,632.64. The trade was a 67.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,779 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $341.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $360.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.20 and its 200-day moving average is $301.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.