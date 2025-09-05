Ieq Capital LLC Sells 195 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 4.3%

CSL stock opened at $391.56 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $392.20 and its 200-day moving average is $371.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.