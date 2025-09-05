Ieq Capital LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Knowles Corporation $KN

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 725.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 47.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $106,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 4.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Knowles news, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 56,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $1,148,981.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,319.44. This trade represents a 45.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 62,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,524.78. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. Knowles Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

