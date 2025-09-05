Ieq Capital LLC Takes $402,000 Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,643,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,482,000 after purchasing an additional 543,940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,280,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 606,850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 114,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.59. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $141.09.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 273.6% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $5,891,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,108,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,511,902.32. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $200,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,898,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,155,764. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,123,654 shares of company stock valued at $101,794,933 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

