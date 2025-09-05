Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Appian Corporation $APPN

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Appian by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Appian by 2,052.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Appian by 2,716.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Appian by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. Appian Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.360 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Research analysts predict that Appian Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APPN. DA Davidson began coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised Appian to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $328,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,736,491 shares in the company, valued at $243,312,641.95. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,950 shares of company stock worth $3,718,978. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

