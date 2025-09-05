Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. $CLM

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 54,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLM. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 6,301,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,132,000 after purchasing an additional 393,853 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 104,296 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 48,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,560,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

