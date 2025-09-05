Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in DNOW Inc. $DNOW

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DNOW by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 60,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of DNOW by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNOW by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNOW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of DNOW by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DNOW alerts:

DNOW Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.21. DNOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. DNOW had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.45%.The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised DNOW to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DNOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNOW

DNOW Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.