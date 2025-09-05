Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. $RFL

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.96% of Rafael as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rafael during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rafael Stock Down 4.0%

NYSE RFL opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Rafael ( NYSE:RFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 3,127.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rafael from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

